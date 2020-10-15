East Troublesome Fire Grows To 3700+ Acres In First 24 HoursJust 24 hours after it started, the East Troublesome Fire burning in Grand County has grown to more than 3,700 acres. The wildfire is burning near Grimes Peak near Kremmling.

8 minutes ago

One Of Hundreds Of New Evacuees Of Cameron Peak Fire 'Takes His Hat Off To' Firefighters Trying To Protect HomesThe Cameron Peak Fire burned more than 30,000 acres as it actively spread to the east on Wednesday and the burn area now covers 164,140 acres, from the Continental Divide to within 10 miles of Fort Collins.

12 minutes ago

Security Guard Matthew Dolloff To Be Charged With 2nd Degree Murder In Death Of Protester Lee KeltnerThe security guard accused of shooting and killing a man at a protest in Denver on Saturday will be charged with second degree murder. Matthew Dolloff, 30, was hired by a local TV news station, through the security company Pinkerton.

12 minutes ago

Three Broadway Greats Doing Virtual ConcertsDenver Center for the Performing Arts is offering a series of virtual concerts to give theater lovers a fix.

1 hour ago

A New Campaign Called "Learn To Swim" Is Being Lead By Missy Franklin & Other SwimmersThe campaign is pushing to get pools to stay open year-round so kids can learn to swim, which could reduce drowning deaths.

2 hours ago

Children's Hospital Colorado Is Asking For Blood Or Platelet DonationsThe hospital is running low on blood and platelet donations for their young patients and are in in need of new donors.

2 hours ago