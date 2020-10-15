LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Cameron Peak Fire is forcing more closures in Rocky Mountain National Park and the Roosevelt National Forest.
On Thursday, RMNP officials announced expanded closures in the northern section of the park. The new closure includes the Lawn Lake Trail and surrounding area.
Area closures began on Aug. 18 in the northwest section of the park and continued in the northeast area of the park on Sept. 7. The Cow Creek Trail, the Black Canyon Trail, the Gem Lake Trail and the Lumpy Ridge area were closed on Sunday, Oct. 11, as were the associated cross country zones.
Old Fall River Road remains closed. Trail Ridge Road and other areas of the park remain open.
Click here for a full list of closures in Rocky Mountain National Park. For further information about Rocky Mountain National Park, visit www.nps.gov/romo or contact the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206. The park’s recorded Fire Information Line is (970) 586-1381.
In the Roosevelt National Forest, the Forest Service is closing the entire Canyon Lakes Ranger District.
The general area now closed is all National Forest System lands west of the National Forest boundary; east of the Colorado State Forest State Park and Rocky Mountain National Park; south of the Colorado state line; and north of Johnny Park Road. This new order includes the addition of lands south of Highway 34.
This closure impacts numerous recreation sites, including all campgrounds, trails, and Forest Service Roads. These are listed on our website. This closure also impacts numerous dispersed areas, often used for hunting this time of year.
Click here for more information about the Cameron Peak Fire and closures in the Roosevelt National Forest.