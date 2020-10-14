Broncos Running Back Melvin Gordon Cited For DUI, Speeding In DenverDenver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was cited for DUI and speeding late on Tuesday night according to Denver County Court records.

Joe Sakic Walking Fine Line In Free Agency As Big Deals LoomThe tricky part for the Avalanche general manager is fortifying an already talent-rich roster in this time of a flat salary cap ($81.5 million) that could be extended.

MLS Postpones Colorado Rapids Games For 10 DaysThe league said the move was being made even though there had been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus among Colorado players or staff.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 6: Travis Fulgham Emerging As Carson Wentz Favorite TargetThe Eagles offense has been beset by injuries, giving Fulgham the opportunity to establish a rapport with Wentz.

Vic Fangio: Coronavirus Outbreak Shows Who The 'Whiners Are'Vic Fangio doesn’t want to hear about how the Denver Broncos are getting suckered by the NFL after their game at New England was postponed for a second time.