DENVER (CBS4) — A new survey ranked Denver dog owners as the most active out of 10 major U.S. cities.
“Positioned near the Rocky Mountains, it should come as no surprise that dog owners in Denver are more likely to hike alongside their dog (74%) than owners in other cities,” the researchers at Rover concluded. “Denver pups are spoiled with walks, runs, and being in the outdoors.”
Rover surveyed 5,000 dog owners in 10 different U.S. cities: Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, and San Francisco.
On the other hand, out of those 10 cities, dog owners in Denver were ranked the least “obsessed” — “due to their overall unlikeliness to let their dog sleep in bed with them and a low percentage of local respondents indicating that they miss their dog as soon as they leave the house.”