(CBS4) – Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are asking for feedback on newly drafted coronavirus guidance for ski resorts. Included in the guidance is that ski areas need to work with local health agencies to submit a specific health plan besides the usual guidelines of masks and social distancing.
Businesses also need to ensure the safety of their workers, lodging guests and make sure there’s room to quarantine anyone who gets a positive test during their visit.
Read the complete draft guidance. CDPHE will accept public comment until Friday at 10 a.m. Anyone who wishes can do that at covid19.colorado.gov.