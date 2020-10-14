LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday after a chase involving Lakewood, Denver and Englewood police. Lakewood police said the Lincoln sedan involved in the chase was stolen during an armed carjacking on Monday — in which the suspect ran over two women, aged 88 and 76.
Just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Lakewood police spotted the car. Agents attempted to make a traffic stop, but the diver of the car sped away. About 10 minutes later, the driver stopped the car near East Hampden Avenue and South University Boulevard, got out and ran.
“A male suspect and a female suspect, both in their 20s, were captured and taken into custody a short time after,” police said.
“An additional male suspect was also identified during the course of the investigation,” police said.
At 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Lakewood police warned the scene was still active.
On Monday, police said the suspect in a violent carjacking in Lakewood ran over two women. The carjacking was reported on the 400 block of Benton Street at 12:45 p.m. Police say the suspect was a young Hispanic man who was between 18 and 20 years old and was 6-foot-2.
Police said the suspect “ran over both victims” who were ages 88 and 76.
Both women were still in the the hospital on Tuesday with serious injuries.
The vehicle the carjacker got away in was a white sedan, possibly a 2000 Lincoln Town Car or Continental, with a Colorado Honorably Discharged Veteran license plate, according to Lakewood police. The plate number was reported as being 274-CBF.
“… white sedan, possibly a 2000 Lincoln Town Car or Continental.”
Can’tell make, model and color from the license plate of the woman’s car?