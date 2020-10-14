DEBEQUE, Colo. (CBS4)– A trailer struck the inside of the Beavertail Tunnel on Interstate 70 and burst into flames on Wednesday afternoon. The crash kept both directions of I-70 closed near DeBeque for a time but eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed until Thursday.
#CDOT #News: I-70 eastbound CLOSED East of Grand Junction 📰
The closure due to a crash is at the Beavertail Tunnel near DeBeque and is likely to continue into tomorrow, Oct. 15. Westbound traffic is not affected. All updates will be posted to https://t.co/bjBVfk3ydg. pic.twitter.com/GR0yMHlaGz
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 14, 2020
The crash happened just after 2 p.m. The driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
*** TRAFFIC ALERT*** Update to road closure on I-70 at mile 51 Beaver Tail Tunnel pic.twitter.com/CjA341gD0G
— CSP Fruita (@CSP_Fruita) October 14, 2020
Westbound lanes reopened a short time later. Eastbound lanes will likely remain closed until Thursday. There is no estimate on when eastbound lanes will reopen.
Eastbound traffic is currently being diverted onto a frontage road while crews evaluate if the tunnel is structurally safe.