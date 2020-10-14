NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
By Jennifer McRae
DEBEQUE, Colo. (CBS4)– A trailer struck the inside of the Beavertail Tunnel on Interstate 70 and burst into flames on Wednesday afternoon. The crash kept both directions of I-70 closed near DeBeque for a time but eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed until Thursday.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. The driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Westbound lanes reopened a short time later. Eastbound lanes will likely remain closed until Thursday. There is no estimate on when eastbound lanes will reopen.

Eastbound traffic is currently being diverted onto a frontage road while crews evaluate if the tunnel is structurally safe.

