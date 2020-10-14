NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Boulder News, Colorado News, Coronavirus

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – After a two week quarantine from campus, many University of Colorado Boulder students are returning to in-person learning. Most classes are returning to normal, but it’s recommended that students check with their professors to be sure of the status.

(credit: CBS)

CU officials say there has been a significant reduction in the number of positive COVID cases among students and staff lately. When the outbreak was at its peak last month more than 1,500 of those people had tested positive.

The Boulder County Public Health officials applauded students for listening to and following public health orders, including social distancing, over the last two weeks. College-aged students in Boulder can now gather again in groups of up to 6 people. That had previously been limited to just two people. (The health order makes an exception on group sizes for the university so it can hold classes.)

There is still a tough consequence structure in place on the CU Boulder campus for those who violate the large group gathering ban.

