BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – After a two week quarantine from campus, many University of Colorado Boulder students are returning to in-person learning. Most classes are returning to normal, but it’s recommended that students check with their professors to be sure of the status.
CU officials say there has been a significant reduction in the number of positive COVID cases among students and staff lately. When the outbreak was at its peak last month more than 1,500 of those people had tested positive.
The Boulder County Public Health officials applauded students for listening to and following public health orders, including social distancing, over the last two weeks. College-aged students in Boulder can now gather again in groups of up to 6 people. That had previously been limited to just two people. (The health order makes an exception on group sizes for the university so it can hold classes.)
As part of the current public health order, @bouldercohealth today changed the gathering allowance to level A (up to 6 people) among 18-22-year-old individuals in #Boulder. This also allows for limited CU-sponsored in-person events on campus. Details: https://t.co/9uqFK8pWFv pic.twitter.com/Mj6mq7NGOX
— CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) October 13, 2020
There is still a tough consequence structure in place on the CU Boulder campus for those who violate the large group gathering ban.