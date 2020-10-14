DENVER (CBS4) – Middle and high school students will not be returning back to Denver Public Schools Oct. 24, as originally planned. This decision was announced on Tuesday night as the City of Denver started working on a new health order amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

Denver’s positivity rate as of Monday was sitting between 4% and 4.5%, with a 37% increase over hospitalization rates compared to a week ago.

“Bummed is a pretty descriptive word for what everybody is feeling, there was no homecoming,” Troy Tomsyck said.

Tomsyck is the mom of a senior at East High School. Her daughter is busy with an AP Physics exam this Wednesday. However, both are wondering if students will ever go back.

“She’s a little disappointed that she won’t get an opportunity to see the teachers in person and have some socialization times with friends,” she explained.

However, Tomsyck told CBS4, her daughter understands it was because of the rise in COVID-19 numbers, so she’s focusing on college.

“She has a few different dream schools.”

Dream schools that have also adjusted the way they’re taking in college applications. With some making test scores optional.

“In this test-optional environment, GPA and school grades are even more emphasized than they used to be in the college process.”

Bill Huston runs Mindfish, a tutoring and test prep business based in Boulder. He tells us more parents are turning to his service to pick up where in-person learning has left off, and to help students compete for college.

“We’re also seeing more emphasis on more qualitative aspects like college, letters of recommendation,” Huston said.

Of course, opinions are very mixed as to what DPS should do, though for students, the only choice is to do the best with what they have.

“Crossing our fingers that when school does begin that there will actually be school in the fall,” Tomsyck said.

DPS is hoping to return middle and high school students Nov. 9, however they are working closely with health officials to determine the best day.