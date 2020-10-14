GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials say the East Troublesome Fire has burned 400 acres northeast of Kremmling. Multiple aircraft and fire personnel are on scene of the fire, which started Wednesday afternoon.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents in the Big Horn Park subdivision, which is located north of Parshall. The fire is located on land managed by Routt National Forest.
Officials have set up an evacuation center at the Kremmling Fairgrounds. Residents under mandatory evacuation orders are asked to take an overnight bag with necessary items, including identification like a driver’s license.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for wildfire smoke in northern Grand County. The heaviest smoke is likely located along Troublesome Creek to the north of Highway 40 and to the east of Wolford Mountain Reservoir.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Updates for the fire will be posted at GCEmergency.com. Officials have also set up a public information line at 970-439-4725.