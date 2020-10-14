NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
By Audra Streetman
BOULDER, Colo.  (CBS4) – Officials announced the opening of a new bicycle and pedestrian underpass in Boulder on Wednesday. The underpass is located at Foothills Parkway just south of Colorado Avenue.

(credit: City of Boulder)

The new underpass replaces a bridge over Foothills Parkway, which was built in 1978. The underpass meets Americans with Disabilities Act and bicycle facility design guidelines.

Construction on the underpass started in Sept. 2019. The underpass provides access to nearby bike and pedestrian routes, including Park East park.

The community can provide feedback about the new underpass online. More information about the project is available on the city of Boulder website.

