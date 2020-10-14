Unbelievable wind ripped through Colorado on Wednesday, helping grow the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer county. Berthoud Pass is always one of Colorado’s windiest spots, but gusts over 100 mph is very rare.
Now that the Cameron Peak Fire has dramatically grown, all that smoke and ash means air quality alerts are back after a brief respite earlier this week. Please continue to be extra careful or limit time outside with these conditions.
Thursday morning will be a chilly one in Colorado. We have various Freeze Watches, Warnings, and Frost Advisories in place thanks to near or below freezing temperatures on Thursday morning.
We will actually have a below average day for the eastern side of Colorado on Thursday with most areas staying in the 50s! We will still be windy, but not nearly as bad as Wednesday.
Southern Colorado will still be dealing with Red Flag Warnings as we still expect strong wind and very dry conditions.
We will head back to the 70s on Saturday but spend next week a bit cooler in the 60s.