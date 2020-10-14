DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools is delaying a return to in-person learning for middle and high school students. This decision was announced on Tuesday night as the City of Denver is working on a new health order amid a spike in coronavirus cases.
Denver’s positivity rate as of Monday was sitting between 4% and 4.5%, with a 37% increase over hospitalization rates compared to a week ago.
The new health order could be announced within the week.
Students in 6th-12th grade were set to return to a mix of in-person and online learning on Oct. 21. Instead, they will now continue with remote learning for at least three weeks into the second quarter, through Nov. 6.
Secondary special-education center programs, newcomer centers, and remote learning centers will open for in-person at the start of the second quarter.
DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova spoke about the decision to delay those grades on Wednesday morning. She said it was a tough decision, but a pediatrician with Denver Health explained the growing concern.
“For the rate at which cases are increasing, the rate of transmission is increasing, and the positivity rates and the rate at which we are getting positive tests for the people with COVID is also going up. Since we’re looking at these indicators collectively, we’ve not had a scenario where all three were going up at the same time,” said Dr. Steve Federico with Denver Health.
Frederico said Denver is seeing more coronavirus cases among middle and high school age children.
DPS said it plans to reassess its plans for in-person learning for those students at the end of October.