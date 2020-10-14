Comments
(CBS4) – As many as 30,000 employees of the State of Colorado may have been affected by a data breach. Officials with the Colorado Department of Personnel and Administration say they became aware of the breach on Oct. 7.
The state sent a letter to employees about it on Tuesday. It stated that personal information, including Social Security numbers, were emailed “to 38 benefits administrators at certain institutions of higher education.”
Those college administrators are trained to handle that form of information, according to the state, and it’s been confirmed that the emails and information has been deleted.
“We have no evidence that your information was misused or compromised in any fashion,” the letter stated.