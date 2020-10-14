LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – More mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered in the Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County. Officials urge residents to leave immediately.

A new round of mandatory evacuations was announced on Wednesday afternoon and included residents and businesses in Redstone Canyon.

The mandatory evacuations announced earlier on Wednesday include residents on Otter Road and County Road 27 from 44-H south to Masonville. The mandatory evacuations include Glen Haven, Storm Mountain and Palisade Mountain.

Fire officials have ordered voluntary evacuations for Highway 34 from Drake to just west of the Dam Store and for Lory State Park.

The view from driver’s training is quite a sight. Grateful for all of our partners in public safety who are working so hard to manage the #CameronPeakFire pic.twitter.com/Hnh3BHx2EP — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) October 14, 2020

Strong winds have created extreme fire conditions for firefighters with two primary areas of concern, on the northeast end of the fire, south of Bellaire Lake and the southeast side near the CSU Mountain Campus.

The smoke plume from the Cameron Peak Fire could be seen from Interstate 25 near Berthoud.

Poudre School District is considering switching to remote learning for all schools in the district because of the poor air quality associated with the Cameron Peak Fire.

The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation site at the Embassy Suites, 4705 Clydesdale Pkwy in Loveland for those needing shelter assistance.

The fire has burned more than 134,000 acres and is on the precipice of becoming the second-largest wildfire in Colorado’s history.

The Cameron Peak Fire is 56% contained and burning 2 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes.

LINK: NOCO Alert Evacuation Area Map