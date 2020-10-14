BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Boulder has repealed its emergency order prohibiting alcohol sales at bars, restaurants and clubs after 10 p.m. The city announced the change on Wednesday afternoon.
Boulder issued the 10 p.m. order on Sept. 24. Now, the city will follow the state of Colorado’s guidelines. The current order by Gov. Jared Polis ends alcohol consumption at bars and restaurants in Colorado at 11 p.m.
This is the latest in a series of easing of restrictions for Boulder after a spike in coronavirus cases that began last month.
Many University of Colorado Boulder students returned to in-person learning on the CU campus on Wednesday.
The Boulder County Public Health officials applauded students for listening to and following public health orders, including social distancing, over the last two weeks. College-aged students in Boulder can now gather again in groups of up to 6 people. That had previously been limited to just two people. (The health order makes an exception on group sizes for the university so it can hold classes.)
There is still a tough consequence structure in place on the CU Boulder campus for those who violate the large group gathering ban.