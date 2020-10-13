(CBS4) – A new survey shows when it comes to wearing masks, women may be doing a better job than men. It also says women are also better at other coronavirus prevention measures.

CBSN Denver asked CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida about the survey.

“The bottom line is, in general, we men, we’re idiots when it comes to protecting ourselves and others when it comes to COVID. We do not do a good job.”

Dr. Dave said the survey reflects how men in general tend to look at health care. “Overall, we don’t go to the doctor when we’re sick, we don’t go get our routine checkups done. We don’t wind up taking medications as we should. Our behaviors tend to be more reckless.”

“I think what really have to about, men, is that you are not really doing this to protect yourself. I’d like you to think about it from the standpoint, not just from COVID, but from health care in general, do it for the people that you care about, the people who love you, in terms of taking care of yourself.”