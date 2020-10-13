TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – A dog that went missing after a rollover crash in Telluride was found safe on Tuesday afternoon. A Golden couple hiking in the area heard howling and used a spotting scope to locate the dog named Decker.

Decker was reported missing after the jeep he was in rolled off Bridal Veil road and down several switchbacks on Saturday. Two people were injured in the crash.

Deputies say the driver of the Jeep, a 22-year-old man, told them he turned the car off and applied the emergency brake. He got out to help a driver behind him around a tight turn. The Jeep started to roll with a 23-year-old woman in the passenger seat.

The driver tried to get back in to try to steer the vehicle, but he was thrown into rocks as the Jeep left the road. As it rolled down several switchbacks, the passenger was thrown from the Jeep.

The car finally landed on the roadway below.

The pair, both from the Durango area, was taken to Telluride Medical Center. The driver had minor injuries. The woman was later flown to St. Mary’s Hospital with serious injuries.