Boulder Allowed To Have Groups Of 6 People After Drop In Coronavirus CasesThe number of coronavirus cases in Boulder County has been dropping since an outbreak last month. At the time, it was the largest outbreak in the state.

Arrest Affidavit For Matthew Dolloff Details Events Leading Up To Deadly Shooting At ProtestDenver police have released the arrest affidavit for Matthew Dolloff, the private security guard who was arrested in the shooting death of Lee Keltner. The deadly shooting happened during dueling protests on Saturday in downtown Denver.

Steve Pankey Arrested in 1984 Murder Of Jonelle Matthews From GreeleySteve Pankey has been arrested in the 1984 murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews from Greeley. Her remains were found last year. Investigators made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

A New List From Rover.com Lists Denver As The #1 Most Active Dog Owner City In The CountryDenver owners are more likely to hike along with there dogs or play tug of war with them.

Cutthroat Trout Have Been Released Into The Hermosa Creek In DurangoThis is the first time in two years these type of trout have been released in the creek.

Construction On New Affordable Housing In Denver Is UnderwayPancratia Hall at Federal and Dartmouth will be repurposed into 72 affordable housing apartments.

