(CBS4) – A 60-year-old woman, Joy Cipoletti, has gone missing while hiking in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. A search for her was taking place to the south and east of Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in the area of Zapata Falls and the South Zapata Lake Trail and also near Ellingwood Point.
Cipoletti was described as being an “overdue hiker” and officials are hoping someone might have spotted her over the weekend and could help them in their search. She was last heard from on Saturday at 3 p.m.
She was wearing a light purple or green jacket when she went missing and might have been wearing a white hat. She is 5-foot-3, weighs 140 pounds and has curly brownish and gray hair.
Anyone who might be able to help with the search is asked to call Colorado State Patrol at 719-589-5807 or Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue at 773-456-2927.