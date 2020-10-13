GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials in Greeley are set to make what they say will be “major announcement” about the disappearance of Jonelle Matthews, who went missing 35 years ago and whose remains were found last year. A news conference has been scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Weld County Courthouse.
Matthews was 12 when she was last seen at her home in Greeley on Dec. 20, 1984. Oil field workers found her remains on July 23, 2019 at an oil site in Weld County. In June, CBS4 and the Greeley Tribune filed requests for copies of the autopsy report which was sealed by the Weld County Coroner’s Office. The county opposed the request, arguing it could compromise their investigation. District Court Judge Shannon Lyons approved a partial release and ruled that details that could potentially compromise the ongoing investigation would not be released while the investigation is continuing. The redacted information includes the cause and manner of death. However, the report states states Matthews’ skeletal remains were mixed with “abundant dirt and debris” when they were delivered to examiners. The skull and mandible were “largely intact.” Dental records helped investigators identify the remains as that of Matthews.
So far, no one has been publicly arrested or charged with Matthews’ death.
Weld District Attorney Michael Rourke will be joined by members of the Greeley Police Department at Tuesday’s news conference.