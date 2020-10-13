Comments
DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Dillon Town Council has unanimously approved a deal to bring back its popular ice castles attraction this winter. That’s according to the Summit Daily, which reports that it’s being brought back on a one-year contract.
Council members say the castles could help local businesses bounce back after the pandemic’s huge impact.
Ice castle constructors will be able to start running water to build the attraction next month. It takes about 8 weeks and 10 million gallons of water to make all the ice used to build the structure.
LINK: icecastles.com/colorado