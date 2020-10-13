DENVER (CBS4) – A warming trend continues along Colorado’s Front Range on Tuesday with highs approaching 80 degrees in Denver. And if the city doesn’t hit 80 on Tuesday, it’s likely to happen on Wednesday.
The much warmer than normal weather is being caused by gusty downsloping winds that will also keep the fire danger high. Many locations are under a Red Flag Warning for Tuesday afternoon including the foothills of Boulder County, most of Larimer County, and most locations east and south of the Denver metro area.
The combination of gusty winds, very dry soil, warm temperatures and very low relative humidity will keep the fire danger so high. Gusts could reach up to 50 mph in areas with the Red Flag Warning and up to 30 mph elsewhere.
Even windier conditions are expected over the northern mountains Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for the Rocky Mountain National Park region for gusts up to 80 mph. Wind that strong could also impact the area where the Cameron Peak fire is burning near Red Feather Lakes.
Cooler temperatures and lower fire danger will finally arrive on Thursday. High temperatures will be at least 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday.
Then warmer weather will return on Friday and Saturday with completely dry weather statewide through at least Saturday night.