DENVER (CBS4) – A single mother got the surprise of a lifetime at what she thought was a simple walkthrough of her new home in Globeville. Crystal is set to close on her first home on Friday, thanks to the assistance of Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver.

On Tuesday, she arrived in front of a crowd of people outside her new home.

At the surprise home celebration, representatives for Aaron’s announced the company had provided $10,000 worth of furnishings for the home. Warrick Dunn, a former NFL player and founder of Warrick Dunn Charities, was also in attendance and presented a $5,000 down-payment assistance check.

“I wasn’t expecting this at all,” said Crystal. “Walking in I figured maybe there was a couple of things, but it’s fully furnished.”

The surprise event marked the 183rd home celebration nationwide by Warrick Dunn Charities, which aims to help single parents achieve first-time homeownership. Dunn, who played as a running back in the NFL between 1997 and 2003, started the charity in honor of his mother Betty Smothers, who was killed when he was 18-years-old.

“Her dream was really to own her own home,” Dunn said. “I’ve been living out this dream and this program now for 23 years and I’ve actually used it for therapy.”

For Crystal, a fully furnished three-bedroom home will be far better than renting an apartment.

“Here I have freedom,” She said. “This is something where I can pay and be able to invest.”

Crystal is also pregnant and tells CBS4 the due date is next week. The surprise of a fully furnished room lifts a weight off her shoulders, she said.

“We were trying to figure out how we were going to fix everything up and everything and it’s done for her,” said Patricia, Crystal’s mother. “It’s wonderful.”

Crystal expects to officially move in on Friday. With new milestones and the holidays ahead, she’s thankful for what she calls a true “blessing.”

“I thank god for this blessing that he’s giving me,” Crystal said. “I know a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to get things like this. I’m thankful my prayers were answered.”