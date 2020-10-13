Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Construction on new affordable housing in Denver is underway. The historic Pancratia Hall, near south Federal and Dartmouth, will be restored and repurposed.
“Located within the Loretto Heights area redevelopment, the 1929 building will offer 72 affordable housing units,” officials stated.
Pancratia Hall Lofts will be geared toward individuals and families, with studios to four-bedroom units available.
All units will be income-restricted to those earning 30-80% of the median income in the area.
The City and County of Denver provided more than $3 million toward the project through the Department of Housing Stability.
More than 1,600 affordable units are now under construction at 22 sites throughout Denver.