FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Coltin Clark, a 28-year-old Fort Lupton man, is wanted by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office after an apparent attempted murder. The crime happened on Saturday in rural Weld County and left a man with minor injuries.
Authorities say shots were fired and Clark took off in a truck with his girlfriend from the 7100 block of Henry Street in Aristocrat Acres. That’s a subdivision near Fort Lupton. The truck was later found but Clark is at large.
Investigators said they think the shooting happened between Clark and family member over money.
Clark is believed to be hiding out somewhere in the Denver metro area. Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911. He is described as weighing 130 pounds, being 5-foot-7 and having neck tattoos. He might be driving a Honda motorcycle.
Anyone with information about the crime that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Likely not attempted murder if only minor injuries.
It’s no life being on the run. You will get caught.
Turn yourself in, Coltin. Do your time and payour debto society and get on with your life.
In.carceration gain a good skill of which you can be proficient and proud and get out early.