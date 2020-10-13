DENVER (CBS4)– If you have Halloween decor outside you may want to make sure it is extra secure today. That’s because starting tonight and into Wednesday we have several rounds of strong and gusty wind on the way.
Some of the strongest gusts will likely be in the mountains and foothills of Boulder County and Larimer County where the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch. The current forecast calls for gusts to approach 80 mph at times.
A shift in the jet stream will drive the wind over the next few days. There is an area of low pressure currently above Washington that will move to the east between now and Thursday, carving out a large trough of lower pressure.
At the surface a strong cold front will race through Colorado late Wednesday with much colder air. The pressure gradient associated with this temperature change will help drive the strong winds.
Unfortunately it appears this will be a dry cold front with only a small chance for a few stray rain or snow showers along the Continental Divide. After a few chilly days it will warm up over the weekend before another cold front arrives for Sunday bringing more strong wind gusts.