By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver and Aurora are considering working together to prevent youth violence. The two cities are discussing forming a dual task force to address solutions.

“Having the cities cooperate together and work together will help us. I don’t think we’re going to solve, but help us make progress with this very important issue with both cities,” said Aurora City Council member Dave Gruber.

The City of Aurora also discussed increasing the marijuana sales tax rate by 1%. That additional funding would provide youth violence prevention programs.

