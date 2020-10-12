Comments
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Strong winds and drifting snow kept Trail Ridge Road closed on Monday. Snow fell across parts of Colorado on Sunday, including some places in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Trail Ridge Road spans the Park and connects Estes Park on the east side to the town of Grand Lake on the western slope. Although the road has been open for much of the fall, thanks to warmer-than-average temperatures, wind and snow prompted its closure for Monday.
Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the U.S., at one point reaching an elevation of 12,183 feet.
Colorado news media have systematically ignored the fact that Rocky Mountain National Park is on fire, even failing to mention the presence of the Cameron Peak Fire inside the Park when reporting that Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road had been closed due to smoke from it.