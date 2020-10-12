DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time ever, more than 20 artworks by the famous Mexican artist Frida Kahlo will be on display in Denver. The paintings and drawings will be a part of a 150-plus artwork exhibition of post-Mexican Revolution art.
Tickets for the highly anticipated Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection exhibition go on sale October 12, 2020. The Denver Art Museum will be selling tickets in two blocks. The first block of tickets will be to see the exhibition from opening day, Sunday, October 25th to Monday, November 30th. The second batch of tickets will go on sale Monday, November 23rd, at 10 a.m. Those tickets will be for the final 8-weeks of the exhibit, December 1, 2020 to Sunday, January 24, 2021.
“Selling exhibition tickets in two blocks is a departure from past ticketing processes,” Christoph Heinrich, the Director of the DAM, said in a news release. “This approach allows us to be nimble with ticketing, and make any necessary adjustments to maintain a healthy museum environment for our visitors and staff.”
The exhibition will display more than 150 selected works by Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and their contemporaries including Lola and Manuel Alvarez Bravo, Gunther Gerzso, Maria Izquirdo, and Carlos Merida.
To buy tickets, go to www.denverartmuseum.org or call 720-913-0130. Tickets for adult members of the DAM are $20, and $26 for non-members. Tickets for youth ages 6 to 18 are $5, and children under the age of 5 are free.
Eliminate ticketing at DAM altogether; display art to the public without charge.