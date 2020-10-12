(CBS4) – Officials have identified the 30-year-old woman who drowned while she was paddleboarding over the weekend at Chatfield State Park. Mireille Audet was reported missing on Sunday afternoon after she was pushed by strong winds across Chatfield Reservoir.
South Metro Fire Rescue used three boats with sonar equipment to try to locate her body, and eventually it was found.
“State Park Rangers were on a ranger boat using sonar almost immediately after the incident it occurred,” spokesman Eric Hurst said.
The strong winds started blowing through the Denver metro area on Sunday afternoon.
“There was another paddleboard that was being pushed by the wind across the lake, thankfully that person was able to hold on to their paddleboard and they made it safely to shore,” he said.
Red Flag Warnings were in effect for the area at the time distress calls starting coming in.
So.rry.
Life vest not worn?