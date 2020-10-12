ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Elbert County Sheriff on Monday moved to cancel the concealed carry weapons permit of Matthew Dolloff, who is being held in the weekend shooting death in Denver of a ‘Patriot’ protester. Dolloff remains in custody for investigation of first-degree murder in the death of Lee Keltner.
“I have suspended it until the outcome of his criminal case and he will not be able to carry a concealed weapon in the State of Colorado,” said Elbert County Sheriff Tim Norton.
He told CBS4 Dolloff received the permit from Elbert County in June of 2018.
“He did the CBI background check, paid his fees, everything came back clear and he was issued a CCW permit,” said Norton.
Norton said last year, his county issued roughly 1,000 CCW permits which are valid for five years. He said Dolloff’s application was standard and unremarkable.
“I’m in the process of seizing this permit back to my office,” said Norton.
He said beyond providing basic personal information and clearing a background check, some applicants have to take a class or demonstrate proficiency in shooting a gun.
Norton noted the permit for Dolloff was issued under a previous administration and said that he did not know Dolloff.
The CBI check doesn’t look into common sense or whether you’re posting fascist and unAmerican rants on social media like this murderer was.
So what…. I have a ccw and you are taught to avoid conflict and use your handgun as a last defense only. Clearly he didn’t pay attention