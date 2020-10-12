DENVER (CBS4) – How did it go so wrong? That’s what many are wondering as authorities try to unwrap what caused a security guard to shoot Lee Keltner, a man who attended a Denver protest Saturday.

“I am definitely questioning why this happened, and how this happened,” Shane Ammerman said.

Ammerman runs HCCI Profession Protective Services, heading a team of 12 armed security guards, and he’s been following what happened. One of his questions is the lack of badges or logos on Matthew Dolloff.

“As a company like HCCI engaging in only armed protective services to our clients, we cannot have our guards with an all-time plain clothes certification,” he said.

He explained to CBS4 that plainclothes security require explicit approval from the city, including time and location.

“I need a minimum of 72 hours and typically 2 weeks.”

The process requires less time if the guard wears approved uniforms. Ammerman says he requires more training than the city mandates. He uses his extra time to train his guards to de-escalate and calmly respond to tense situations. He also focuses on a variety of details that include events, businesses, as well as schools.

“In the City and County of Denver you have to submit proof that a security guard has completed a minimum of 16 hours worth of training to become a security guard.”

Along with proof of hire, physical, mental and background checks are also required. Additional endorsements are needed for guards to carry a gun, and wear plainclothes.

Now according to 9News, Matthew Dolloff was contracted through the security company, Pinkerton. However, the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses said Dolloff does not have an active security guard license.

“It’s going to fall back on the security company to determine if the individual applying is qualified or not,” Ammerman added.

He also explained to CBS4 that he does not contract with individuals because it would require that person to get their own liability insurance along with other certifications, which would take longer.

With well over 100 companies that train security guards in Denver, Ammerman hopes this incident will encourage some to raise their standards.