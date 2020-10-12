DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Attorney’s Office is reacting to the deadly shooting at the Denver protests on Saturday with the possibility of civil or criminal actions for those involved with allowing an unlicensed person to perform security services. Matthew Dolloff remains in custody for investigation of first-degree murder in the death of Lee Keltner.
The shooting happened as two opposing demonstrations wrapped up in downtown Denver Saturday.
According to Denver TV station KUSA, Dolloff was contracted by 9News through the security company Pinkerton.
The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses confirms Dolloff did not have an active security guard license at the time of the shooting.
The Denver City Attorney’s Office released this statement to CBS4 on Monday afternoon, ““Licensed security guard employers that hire unlicensed security guards could face disciplinary actions against their licenses ranging from a fine, to suspension, to revocation. Businesses could also face criminal charges for permitting or directing an unlicensed person to perform security services. Regarding Matthew Dolloff, there could be civil or criminal actions taken, or both, against Mr. Dolloff, Pinkerton, 9News, and/or any other entity that hired and deployed Dolloff in an unlicensed security guard capacity.”
The Denver City Attorney’s Office has already stated that it “will weigh any additional criminal charges related to the defendant possibly operating as an unlicensed security guard once the Denver Police Department completes its homicide investigation.”
9news hired him. In fact they used him before. Will 9news be held accountable for their actions or will the Denver DA protect 9news? The murder did not have a security guard license, which means he could not have been offered by any security firm for hire. That only leaves 9news and their relationship with the murder. My guess is the DA will figure out a way to protect 9news from being a accessory to murder. But hey, its Denver.