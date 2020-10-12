DENVER (CBS4) – If you like to see cool events happening in the night sky then we have something extra special for you this week that you can see with the naked eye. Tuesday night the planet Mars will come into opposition with Earth for the first time since July 27, 2018.
Opposition simply means Earth is in between the sun and Mars. As the red planet rises in the east Tuesday the sun will be setting on the western horizon. Mars will be highest in the sky around midnight and it will be setting in the west as the sun rises on the eastern horizon Wednesday.
Adding to the visibility of Mars’ opposition will be the fact that the moon is in the new phase so there isn’t much moonlight to hamper the show. Experts say Mars will be a fiery red and wonderful sight all night long and that this year’s opposition will be the brightest until 2035.
Another exciting thing about Mars is just how close it is to Earth right now. The two planets were nearest in orbit with each other back on Oct. 6 which is why Mars looks pretty large right now.