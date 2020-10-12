DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock talked about the spike in coronavirus cases in Denver. The number of people getting sick is increasing by an alarming rate.

Hancock said the 7-day average of cases in Denver is as high as it was at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in May. Denver’s positivity rate is sitting between 4% and 4.5%, with a 37% increase over hospitalization rates compared to a week ago.

Anything over 5% is when the World Health Organization recommends major shut down and stay-at-home orders.

Hancock urged everyone to wear a mask and follow social distancing rules, “We are at a fork in the road, and here’s why the path we choose is so important. Level two is currently in a “safer-at-home.” On Colorado’s system, level two means increased capacity in our restaurants and small businesses. That’s important for them to keep the doors open and employees on the job, it’s important for overall economic health. Level two means we can also see site specific variances from the state for outdoor events and venues, our schools can do some in-person learning, taking pressure off of working parents.”

Hancock said that is things keep going in this direction, it could mean a major economic impact on Denver’s economy.

“That would mean absolute devastation, to those businesses and for working parents. It could mean having their kids back to full-time remote learning. And not every parent has the benefit of working from home. It could mean more job losses in our economy, we’re at another make or break moment here. And that’s the situation we find ourselves in, our city and our residents can’t afford it.”