Comments (2)
DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis extended the face mask order for Colorado that was set to expire on Monday. Last week, Polis extended the order for an additional 30 days.
Polis initially put the order into effect in July as an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Waivers to the order can be granted for certain indoor activities that can’t safely be performed while wearing a mask.
Those waivers are very limited and the Colorado Department of Pubic Health and Environment must have prior approval.
Follow the science like Biden. When you need to cough, pull the mask down, cough in your hand, then replace mask with contaminated hand! Way to go Dementia Joe.
Why won’t Polis be a man instead of a punk, quit stringing us along and just tell us he plans on extending mandatory masks for the rest of the year and probably into next year.