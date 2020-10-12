(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife urged hunters to take measures to mitigate their exposure to COVID-19 on Monday after two outbreaks were confirmed. The outbreaks occurred at hunting camps in remote areas this year, CPW stated in a press release.
The agency did not disclose how many people were affected or where precisely the camps were located.
CPW acknowledged that, in general, recreating outdoors is relatively safe. But it also pointed out that close contact with “non-household members” presents a higher risk to possible infection and spread to others.
“Even when folks are outside they must be careful,” said Cory Chick, CPW’s Southwest Region manager. “Know who you’re hunting with and be careful when you come in contact with others in towns or in the field.”
CPW echoed state health authorities’ recommendations for routine precautions:
- Wear a mask when within six feet of someone or inside a non-ventilated area
- Stay outdoors as much as possible
- Keep groups small
- Hunt with people you live with
- Wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer that has at least 60% alcohol
- Don’t travel if you know or suspect you have been exposed to the coronavirus
- Tell your hunting companions if you become sick and seek medical attention
- Know the symptoms of Covid-19: Cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.
Colorado’s fall hunting season is in full swing.