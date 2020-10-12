Mayor Michael Hancock On Spike In Coronavirus Cases: Denver In A 'Make Or Break Moment'Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said the 7 day average of cases in Denver is as high as it was at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in May.

Cameron Peak Fire Containment Grows As 900+ Firefighters Work To Get Wildfire Under ControlThe Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County continues to grow. It has burned 134,559 acres since it started nearly 2 months ago.

Wild Horse Fire Jumps Across Highway 115, Now Burning On Fort Carson Army BaseFirefighters are battling a wildfire that is burning in a training area of Fort Carson. The blaze, named the Wild Horse Fire, had burned 580 acres as of late Monday afternoon. The Wild Horse Fire doesn't currently threaten any people or property on the base, Fort Carson officials said in a statement.

2 Women Hurt In Violent Carjacking In LakewoodAn armed suspect is at large after a violent carjacking in Lakewood that left two women hurt. The crime happened early Monday afternoon, and police are asking for the public's help finding the driver.

Skot Latona Has Been Recognized As One Of The Best Parks And Recreation Employees In The CountryHe is the supervisor of South Platte Park in Littleton.

A Wind Surfer Died While Out On Soda Lake On SundayThe victim has not been identified yet by the Jefferson County Coroner.

