LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – An armed suspect is at large after a violent carjacking in Lakewood that left two women hurt. The crime happened early Monday afternoon, and police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver.
The carjacking was reported on the 400 block of Benton Street at 12:45 p.m. Police say the suspect was a young Hispanic man who was between 18 and 20 years old and 6-foot-2. They say he injured two women as he drove away in the stolen car. They say the car “ran over both victims” who were ages 88 and 76.
Both women were taken to the hospital.
The vehicle the carjacker got away in was a white 2000 Lincoln sedan (possibly a Town Car or Continental) with a Colorado Honorably Discharged Veteran license plate, according to Lakewood police. The plate number is 274-CBF.
The suspect was wearing a hat and a red cloth mask. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees the car or spots the suspect should call 911 right away.
It’s not clear if the suspect used a gun in the carjacking.