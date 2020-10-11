(CBS4) — Gusty winds caught recreationists off-guard Sunday afternoon at metro area reservoirs. A windsurfer was pulled from the water at Big Soda Lake by West Metro Fire personnel after wind pushed the man into the choppy water. CPR was started and the man taken to St. Anthony’s Central. His condition at this time is unknown.
A dive team and two boats from South Metro Rescue is presently searching for a female paddle boarder who went underwater at Chatfield Reservoir and is still unaccounted for.
Another female was blown off her paddle board but floated with it until rescuers could reach her.
“It sounds like the parks had a few wind-related issues,” South Metro Fire’s Eric Hurst told CBS4. There were several reports, he said, of boats being blown around and people unintentionally finding themselves in the water, but none required rescue or transport to a hospital.
Hurst said South Metro spread crew members along the shore while Chatfield Rangers continued to use their own boat in the search.
At 5:33 p.m., South Metro announced its had modified the operation to a recovery effort.
A cold front moved into the state shortly after noon, bringing high winds with it.
Peak Wind Gusts since early this afternoon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/TiziZKSZK7
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 11, 2020
RELATED: Strong Wind Gusts Take Down Multiple Trailers, Cause Traffic Delays