(CBS4) — Gusty winds caught recreationists off-guard Sunday afternoon at metro area reservoirs. A windsurfer was pulled from the water at Big Soda Lake by West Metro Fire personnel after wind pushed the man into the choppy water.
CPR was started and the man taken to St. Anthony’s Central. The hospital stated later that he died.
A dive team and boats also located the body of a female paddleboarder who went underwater at Chatfield Reservoir. That victim was later identified as Mireille Audet.
Another female was blown off her paddleboard but floated with it until rescuers could reach her.
“It sounds like the parks had a few wind-related issues,” South Metro Fire’s Eric Hurst told CBS4. There were several reports, he said, of boats being blown around and people unintentionally finding themselves in the water, but none required rescue or transport to a hospital.
A cold front moved into the state shortly after noon, bringing high winds with it.
Peak Wind Gusts since early this afternoon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/TiziZKSZK7
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 11, 2020
RELATED: Strong Wind Gusts Take Down Multiple Trailers, Cause Traffic Delays