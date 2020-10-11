(CBS4) – Sunday’s strong wind gusts caused a number of problems for Colorado drivers, including drivers hauling trailers.
Law enforcement responded to the northbound U.S. 285 ramp to westbound C-470 after a trailer tipped over. Traffic was seen getting by on the shoulder of the ramp. It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.
Another trailer blew over on northbound Highway 93 near Golden. No lanes appeared to be blocked. Officials haven’t said if anyone was hurt.
Snow causes some delays on Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Johnson Tunnel.
Shuttle buses replacing N Line until further notice between 48th Ave/Brighton Blvd @ Nat'L Western Ctr and Eastlake/124th Stations due to high winds and debris on the overhead catenary system. https://t.co/XRrhDmFCD1
— RTD (@RideRTD) October 11, 2020
RTD says strong wind caused the N Line trains to stop. Passengers were moved to shuttle busses between 48th Avenue and the 124th Avenue stations.