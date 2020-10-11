NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, High Wind Warning

(CBS4) – Sunday’s strong wind gusts caused a number of problems for Colorado drivers, including drivers hauling trailers.

U.S. 285 near C-470 (credit: Colorado)

Law enforcement responded to the northbound U.S. 285 ramp to westbound C-470 after a trailer tipped over. Traffic was seen getting by on the shoulder of the ramp. It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

Highway 93 near Golden (credit: Colorado)

Another trailer blew over on northbound Highway 93 near Golden. No lanes appeared to be blocked. Officials haven’t said if anyone was hurt.

I-70 near the Eisenhower Johnson Tunnel (credit: Colorado)

RELATED: Damaging Wind And Mountain Snow Blast Across Colorado

Snow causes some delays on Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Johnson Tunnel.

RTD says strong wind caused the N Line trains to stop. Passengers were moved to shuttle busses between 48th Avenue and the 124th Avenue stations.

