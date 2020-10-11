DENVER (CBS4/AP) — The Broncos game against the Patriots, which was re-scheduled for a 3 p.m. kickoff on Monday, has been moved again. Details on more schedule changes are to be announced later in the day on Sunday.

#Broncos game against New England is postponed to next Sunday. SO this now counts as the Broncos “bye week” which is complete bs because the guys practiced all week and didn’t get any sort of bye at all! Also, home game vs MIA moves to week 11

home game vs LAC moves to week 8 — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) October 11, 2020

A person familiar with the situation says the Patriots have closed their facility again after the positive test result, while the Tennessee Titans announced they closed their facility Sunday morning after a staff member tested positive.

Mann we ain’t even do anything — Bradley Chubb (@astronaut) October 11, 2020

Both the Broncos and the Patriots will have a bye for Week 5. Denver was scheduled to have its bye Week 8.

There were no other positive COVID-19 tests Sunday. Six games have been moved already as the league is in its fifth week of the schedule.

🤦🏾‍♂️ — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) October 11, 2020

According to a statement released by the NFL on Sunday morning, “This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

Injuries at an all time high and our bye week was burned up with practices. https://t.co/4Z11ZBTi2D — Justin Simmons (@jsimms1119) October 11, 2020

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)