By Michael Spencer
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News

DENVER (CBS4/AP) — The Broncos game against the Patriots, which was re-scheduled for a 3 p.m. kickoff on Monday, has been moved again. Details on more schedule changes are to be announced later in the day on Sunday.

A person familiar with the situation says the Patriots have closed their facility again after the positive test result, while the Tennessee Titans announced they closed their facility Sunday morning after a staff member tested positive.

Both the Broncos and the Patriots will have a bye for Week 5. Denver was scheduled to have its bye Week 8.

There were no other positive COVID-19 tests Sunday. Six games have been moved already as the league is in its fifth week of the schedule.

According to a statement released by the NFL on Sunday morning, “This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

