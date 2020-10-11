DENVER (CBS4) – Controversy continued to surround Matthew Dolloff, a Denver murder suspect, on Sunday. Denver police arrested Dolloff after he was seen shooting a man at a “Patriot Muster” rally on Saturday.

That victim, who has not been identified by the coroner’s office, later died at the hospital. Counter protesters were present at the rally.

Late Saturday, 9News identified the suspect as a security guard contracted by them for the rally.

NEW: Denver Dept of Excise and Licenses confirms “there is no record for an active licensed security guard now or ever for an individual named Matthew Doloff or Dolloff. If he was operating as a security guard, he was in violation of the law”. More tonight on @CBSDenver at 10p pic.twitter.com/mFAYXZ1er5 — Andrea Flores (@AndreaFloresTV) October 11, 2020

The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses tells CBS4’s Andrea Flores Dolloff was not licensed to be a security guard in the city.

“If he was operating as a security guard, he was in violation of the law,” said Eric Escudero, a department spokesman, stated. “Security guards are prohibited from carrying or using a firearm without getting an armed firearm endorsement for their license. All security guards in Denver are required to get a federal background check before they receive their license.”

Escudero also shared Denver is one of three cities in Colorado where security guards are required to have a license to operate, and there is requirement to have a license in the state.

Security guards are also required to go through training which includes training on use of force.

Doloff had his first advisement hearing Sunday morning. The judge declared the arrest affidavit will be sealed, and the defendant will be held on first degree murder charges without bond.

Denver police say a second person detained was later released.