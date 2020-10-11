DENVER (CBS4)- Our weekend cold front is packing quite a punch of wind and snow across the Rocky Mountain Region. The entire Front Range and adjacent plains were covered in dust and smoke Sunday afternoon as the front zipped through.
The wind in some spots on Sunday has whipped up to hurricane strength which is 74 mph and higher! Boulder so far has been up to 76 mph gusts!
The wind is so strong a Red Flag Warning for High Fire Danger is locked in place thru early evening for more than half of the state!
The other big Sunday weather story is the SNOW in the mountains! The blast of snow and wind produced poor driving conditions in places like I-70 in and around the Eisenhower Tunnel.
In some of the more wind prone areas like Loveland Pass, there were blizzard like conditions at times with the strong winds and blowing snow. Snow amounts will be light in the neighborhood of 1 to 2 inches above 10-thousand feet.
