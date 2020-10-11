Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters responded to a car that slammed into a Caribou Coffee shop on Hampden Avenue near Downing Street. The crash happened late Saturday night.
Firefighters got to the scene and pulled a 44-year-old man from the car. That person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
The building suffered extensive damage and a water leak. Crews shored up the wall.
The Colorado State Patrol is now investigating the crash. It is not clear whether speed or alcohol are being considered factors, or whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt.