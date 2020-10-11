NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime

By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Englewood News, South Metro Fire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters responded to a car that slammed into a Caribou Coffee shop on Hampden Avenue near Downing Street. The crash happened late Saturday night.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

Firefighters got to the scene and pulled a 44-year-old man from the car. That person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

The building suffered extensive damage and a water leak. Crews shored up the wall.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

The Colorado State Patrol is now investigating the crash. It is not clear whether speed or alcohol are being considered factors, or whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

