ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – After four months, Rocky Mountain National Park officials are doing away with a timed entry permit reservation system. Park officials instituted the system on June 4 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors had reserve their time to visit online in advance. Starting Oct. 13, that system will end.
“With the health and safety of park visitors, employees and surrounding community residents guiding our decisions, the timed entry permit system enabled us to more safely manage the pace and flow of visitor use throughout the day, reduce crowding, and provide an improved visitor experience in alignment with the park’s safe operational capacity during these extraordinary times,” said Superintendent Darla Sidles in a news release.
Passes to get into the park are still required, however visitors can now get those on the day they plan to visit.
Visitors who are feeling sick or were recently exposed to COVID-19 are asked to refrain from coming to the park.