By Danielle Chavira
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rescued a person from beneath a forklift in Douglas County on Friday night. South Metro firefighters responded to a U-Haul facility on County Line Road near University Boulevard.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

Officials say they had to lift the entire 2,000 lb. machine off of the victim due to their position underneath. Crews used tools including jacks, airbags and a technique called “cribbing” in which wooden blocks prop the machine up and prevent it from falling again should a tool fail.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

Firefighters say it took nearly 20 minutes for the victim to be moved and rescued. Paramedics treated them as soon as the forklift was lifted.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

(credit: South Metro Fire)

The person’s injuries are considered to be serious, but it’s not clear how they’re doing.

