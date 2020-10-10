Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rescued a person from beneath a forklift in Douglas County on Friday night. South Metro firefighters responded to a U-Haul facility on County Line Road near University Boulevard.
Officials say they had to lift the entire 2,000 lb. machine off of the victim due to their position underneath. Crews used tools including jacks, airbags and a technique called “cribbing” in which wooden blocks prop the machine up and prevent it from falling again should a tool fail.
Firefighters say it took nearly 20 minutes for the victim to be moved and rescued. Paramedics treated them as soon as the forklift was lifted.
The person’s injuries are considered to be serious, but it’s not clear how they’re doing.