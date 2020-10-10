By Dave Willie

DENVER (CBS4) – It appears the mystery surrounding the Broncos starting quarterback for Monday afternoon’s game against New England will go right up to game time. The Broncos officially listed Drew Lock as questionable for the game on Saturday.

QB Drew Lock is listed as questionable for Monday's game. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 10, 2020

Lock has been out of the Broncos lineup since injuring his shoulder in the first quarter of the team’s Week 2 loss at Pittsburgh.

Brett Rypien, who began the season on the practice squad, started nine days ago against the New York Jets and led the Broncos to their only win of the season. Rypien is expected to be the starter Monday against the Patriots if Lock can’t answer the bell, but Lock’s questionable status means it’s 50/50 whether he will suit up for the game.

Even if he dresses, there’s no guarantee he would be the starter as he could serve as a backup to Rypien.

Meanwhile, New England quarterback Cam Newton didn’t practice again Saturday and his status for Monday’s game remains unknown. Newton missed the Patriots’ Monday game at Kansas City after testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 3.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says the team is taking an hour -by-hour approach to its quarterback situation. Either Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham would start in Newton’s place should he be unavailable.

The Patriots held their first practice of the week on Saturday. The team closed its facility after two more players tested positive for COVID-19 this week in addition to Newton.

The Patriots have been conducting virtual meetings among players and coaches this week as they prepare for the Broncos.

Whether the preparations have been virtual or in person, it doesn’t appear either team knows which quarterback they’re preparing for.

