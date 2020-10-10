COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Food Bank of the Rockies handed out food and household items on Saturday. They held their event at Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.
Coloradans drove up to the mobile pantry to get things like bedding, kitchen items and food.
The food bank says one in seven adults and one in five children don’t know where their next meal will come from.
“This has been an incredibly challenging year for all of our communities, and we have seen the demand on products, basic products, personal items, household items, double this year compared to where we were last year,” said Shari Rudolph, Chief Development & Marketing Officer at Good360.
Alianza de Futbol, Allstate Sueño Alianza Food Pantry, Verizon Copa Alianza Household Pantry, and Good360 helped distribute the items.
LINK: Food Bank of the Rockies