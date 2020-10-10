NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Meteorologist Dave Aguilera
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News

DENVER(CBS)- What a difference a year makes! Do you remember what you were doing last year on the 10th of October? Odds are pretty good you were shivering, shoveling or shaking!

October 2019 Snowstorm in Denver

October 2019 Snowstorm in Denver on 10/10 (credit: CBS)

An early October cold wave blasted through the Front Range dropping 1 inch of snow in Denver! Enough that many branches were broken and residents had to shake snow off the trees to save their trees.

October 2019 Snowstorm in Denver

October 2019 Snowstorm in Denver on 10/10 (credit: CBS)

The roads were slick enough to cause several accidents across the region.

October 2019 Snowstorm in Denver

October 2019 Snowstorm in Denver on 10/10 (credit: CBS)

The big contrast this year is the temperature! DIA had a high temperature on Saturday of 86 degrees! That’s just 3 degrees away from the record which is 89 degrees.

Saturday’s Official high 86°! (credit: CBS4)

Last year on the same date the high was only 29 degrees and the Denver low broke the record with a low temp of 13 degrees!

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera

Comments

Leave a Reply