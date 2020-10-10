Comments
DENVER(CBS)- What a difference a year makes! Do you remember what you were doing last year on the 10th of October? Odds are pretty good you were shivering, shoveling or shaking!
An early October cold wave blasted through the Front Range dropping 1 inch of snow in Denver! Enough that many branches were broken and residents had to shake snow off the trees to save their trees.
The roads were slick enough to cause several accidents across the region.
The big contrast this year is the temperature! DIA had a high temperature on Saturday of 86 degrees! That’s just 3 degrees away from the record which is 89 degrees.
Last year on the same date the high was only 29 degrees and the Denver low broke the record with a low temp of 13 degrees!